Richard H. Donohue

Richard (Dic) Donohue is a policy researcher at RAND’s Boston office. His primary areas of research focus on homeland security and law enforcement issues, including training, police-community relations, and recruitment/retention. Donohue has led Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center projects and tasks on law enforcement firearms qualifications, workforce assessments, and terrorism/targeted violence data evaluations. He is currently a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Education and Training Policy Council and has recently published in Policing: An International Journal and the International Journal of Police Science & Management. Prior to joining RAND, Donohue retired as a sergeant from the MBTA Transit Police Department, where he was awarded the George L. Hanna Medal of Honor and was recognized as a 2014 “Top Cops” recipient. He also worked as an instructor for the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s VALOR Officer Safety and Wellness Program and served as naval officer, in addition to volunteering with the American Red Cross. Donohue completed his Ph.D. in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He also holds an M.A. in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, an M.A. in international tourism from the University of Limerick, and a B.A. in history from the Virginia Military Institute.
Selected Publications
Donohue, Richard H., Kruis, Nathan E., "Comparing the effects of academy training models on recruit competence: does curriculum instruction type matter?" Policing: An International Journal, 2020
Kruis, Nathan E., Choi, Jaeyong, and Donohue, R.H., "Police officers, stigma, and the opioid epidemic," International Journal of Police Science & Management, 22(4), 2020
Donohue, Richard, "Changing Police Roles in Response to the Opioid Epidemic: Massachusetts Departments as a Model for the Country," Law Enforcement Executive Forum, 18(4), 2018
Donohue, Richard, "Shades of Blue: A Review of the Hiring, Recruitment, and Selection of Female and Minority Police Officers," The Social Science Journal, 2019
Honors & Awards
- George L. Hanna Medal of Honor, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Transit Police Medal of Honor, MBTA Transit Police Department
- Criminal Justice Policy Review/NEACJS Policy Paper Award, 2021, Northeastern Association of Criminal Justice Sciences
Languages
Spanish