Casey Dugan is the associate director of analysis for the Technology and Security Policy (TASP) Center and a senior engineer at RAND. Prior to RAND, she managed the AI experience team at IBM Research, with the mission of doing research at the intersection of human-computer interaction (HCI) and AI, and co-led the human-centered AI research strategy there. Dugan has a background as a HCI researcher who has studied emerging technologies, from social media to AI, for nearly two decades. Her research has spanned workplace technologies/the future of work, social media/social networking, data analytics and visualization dashboards, recommender systems, games/gamification, and human computation/crowdsourcing. She is an author of 67+ scientific publications at conferences including CHI, IUI, CSCW, RecSys, AAAI, and NeurIPS, and a prolific inventor, with 34+ patents filed with the USPTO. She earned her S.B. and M.Eng. degrees in computer science from MIT.
Education
S.B. in computer science & engineering, MIT; M.Eng. in electrical engineering & computer science, MIT