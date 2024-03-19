Lana Eekelschot is an analyst at RAND Europe. She has mainly worked on various qualitative studies in the field of security, human rights and criminal justice, including those commissioned by EU agencies (e.g. FRA and EP) and the Dutch government (e.g. Ministry of Justice and Security). Besides security topics, her research interests include migration and marginalisation. Prior to joining RAND Europe, Eekelschot conducted research for major international organisations at the United Nations University and worked as an immigration consultant. She holds a double M.Sc. in public policy and development, in which she specialised in migration studies. She also holds an M.A. in diplomacy and a B.A. in European studies.
Selected Publications
Nederveen, Fook, Emma Zürcher, Lana Eekelschot, Emma Leenders, Iris Leussink, and Stijn Hoorens, Naar een evidence-based aanpak van radicalisering en extremisme: Een eerste evaluatie van de gemeentelijke Versterkingsgelden 2020-2021: [Towards an evidence-based approach to tackling radicalisation and extremism: A first evaluation of municipal Reinforcement Funds 2020-2021], RAND Corporation (RR-A1807-1), 2022
Pardal, Mafalda, Lana Eekelschot, Stijn Hoorens, and Emma Louise Blondes, Inzichten in de effectiviteit van preventieve instrumenten in de strijd tegen georganiseerde criminaliteit: [Insights into the effectiveness of preventive instruments tackling organised crime], RAND Corporation (RR-A2303-1), 2023
Zürcher, Emma, Lana Eekelschot, Annalena Wolcke, and Lucy Strang, International approaches to police performance measurement, RAND Corporation (RR-A2790-1), 2023
Eekelschot, Lana, Emma Zürcher, Fook Nederveen, Felicitas Hochstrasser, and Stijn Hoorens, Veilige landen van herkomst: Een internationale vergelijking van de toepassing van het 'veilige landen van herkomst'-concept in asielbeleid: [Safe countries of origin: An international comparison of the application of the 'safe countries of origin' concept in asylum policy], RAND Corporation (RR-A2708-1), 2024