Katja Fedina is a senior analyst at RAND, working primarily for RAND Europe in the areas of defence and security. Research interests include the future of NATO, Nordic and Baltic defence; strategy and geopolitics; force and capability development, mostly focused on the application of multidisciplinary approaches to improve decision-making with a policy/strategy context.
She has long experience in defence research and analysis including interdisciplinary and multi-stakeholder project management, as well as qualitative and quantitative research methods from the Swedish Defence Research Agency (FOI). She has a strong track record in delivering research for national and international audiences.
She completed her Ph.D. in fluid mechanics at Lund University of Technology and holds a M.Sc. in vehicle engineering at the Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden.