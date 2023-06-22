Ana FitzSimons (she/her) is a research leader in the Home Affairs and Social Policy research group at RAND Europe, with experience in mixed-methods research, evaluation and capacity building. Her research interests focus in particular on intersectional equality and what works to enable people facing complex disadvantages to flourish, as well as on what works to prevent and address violence. She has led and contributed to high-profile projects for intergovernmental institutions including several UN Agencies and the European Parliament, as well as government departments and UK What Works Centres.
Ana has extensive experience with diverse methodologies, from programme and policy evaluation (including experimental, quasi-experimental, realist, theory-based and participatory methods), to mixed-method international research studies, policy and evidence reviews, and cost benefit analyses. She has also designed and delivered training and capacity building on evaluation, research and learning frameworks, methods and techniques for UN, government and civil society actors.
Ana is highly committed to producing useful evidence on what works to improve people's lives and promote human flourishing, and to shortening the loop between high quality evidence and decision-making through effective communication and advocacy.
Ana holds a B.A. in sociology, an M.A. in social and political theory, and a Ph.D. in politics.