Matthew Forbes

Matthew Forbes
Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND

Education

M.P.P. in public policy, University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA); B.A. in economics, University of California-Berkeley; B.A. in data science, University of California-Berkeley

Overview

Matthew Forbes (he/him) is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has an M.P.P. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a B.A. in economics and data science from the University of California, Berkeley, with minors in public policy, city planning, conservation studies, and political economy.

Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was as a graduate student researcher at the California Policy Lab, where he studied the economic impacts of the withdrawal of pandemic-related unemployment benefit extensions. He was previously a finance intern for the City of Thousand Oaks, California. His research interests include economic policy, labor economics, data science, quantitative modeling, resource management, international development, and city planning.

Research Focus