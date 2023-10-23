Suzanne Genc (she/her) is a physical scientist at RAND. Genc has conducted research in emerging technologies such as biotechnology, the intersection of biotechnology with artificial intelligence, vehicle electrification, and homeland and national security. In addition, Genc researches the influence of media portrayals, particularly narrative storytelling, on women and girls' choices in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Genc holds a Ph.D. in Physics from University of California, Irvine and a BA in Cinema Television from the University of Southern California.
Selected Publications
