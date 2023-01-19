Kenneth J. Girardini

Kenneth Girardini is a senior operations researcher at the RAND Corporation. He was the director of the Military Logistics Program in the RAND Arroyo Center from 2011 to 2016 and has worked extensively in supply chain management, logistics, and data analytics. Girardini has led projects focusing on most aspects of the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain for a variety of clients that led to implementation of improved policy and processes. He developed process changes and algorithms that resulted in a 50% reduction in order and ship times, the centralized management of tactical inventories, and significantly improved supply performance without increasing investment. Girardini worked in support of deployed operations resulting in improvements in stock positioning that dramatically reduced costs and improved responsiveness during sustainment and were critical to the drawdown. His work on deployed operations has also resulted in policy and process changes in Army prepositioned stocks that led to more robust recommendations and use of empirical data, and techniques for better determining which items should be forward positioned. His work currently focuses on extending and improving algorithms and processes to leverage the integrated data environment of the Army’s federated ERPs. Girardini earned his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Recent Projects
- A funding allocation methodology for war reserve secondary items
- ERP Analytics: Opportunities and Data Quality Challenges
- Drivers of OCONUS Distribution Performance
- Common ASL Implementation, transition and expansion
Selected Publications
Girardini, Kenneth J., Candice Miller, and Rick Eden, Common Authorized Stockage Lists for the U.S. Army's Brigade Combat Teams, RAND Corporation (RR-A1376-1), 2023
Girardini, Kenneth J., Carol E. Fan, and Candice Miller, A Funding Allocation Methodology for War Reserve Secondary Items, RAND Corporation (TR-793-A), 2010
Girardini, Kenneth J., Arthur W Lackey, Kristin J. Leuschner, Daniel A. Relles, Mark E. Totten, and Darlene J. Blake, Dollar Cost Banding: A New Algorithm for Computing Inventory Levels for Army Supply Support Activities, RAND Corporation (MG-128-A), 2004
Honors & Awards
- President’s Choice Award, RAND
- Gold Medal Award, 2007, RAND
- Bronze Medal Award, 2005, 2017, RAND