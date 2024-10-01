JJ Gluckman is a first-year M.Phil. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, where he specializes in elections research. Prior to joining RAND, he spent two years working at the University of Pennsylvania Program on Opinion Research and Election Studies, where he worked with live election returns to create predictive models during multiple election nights. He also has on-the-ground political campaign experience, having worked for Malcolm Kenyatta’s 2022 Pennsylvania Senate Campaign as a field organizer.
Gluckman’s undergraduate thesis traced the electoral impact of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Iran and the P5+1 on American Jews, modelling changes in voting habits in heavily Jewish congressional districts. For this project, he extensively studied contemporary news reports, election results, and broader historical trends to track the impact of a specific issue amidst a broader volatile political climate.
He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in with a degree in political science and survey research and data analytics. His other undergraduate work includes a survey project around internet fan communities and their voting habits, as well as extensive work in designing interactive maps in R.
Education
B.A. in political science, University of Pennsylvania