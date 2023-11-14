Overview
Christine Godinez is a legislative analyst at RAND. She leads engagement with Congress on RAND homeland security research and expertise. She shares RAND's high-quality, independent research on a bipartisan basis with congressional offices and committees interested in all aspects of homeland security policy. Prior to joining RAND, Godinez was a professional staff member for the Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson. While on the committee, she focused on transportation and maritime security policy. She has also worked on an array of domestic policy issues such as immigration, health care, education, labor, nutrition, and seniors and family issues for Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada and the Committee on Education and the Workforce.
Godinez earned a B.A. in political science from the University of Richmond.