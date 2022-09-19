Henry Hargrove is a senior technical analyst at RAND. He has demonstrated subject matter expertise in cyber warfare, models and simulation, and human/autonomous behavior modeling in his project portfolio. His professional interests include military and homeland defense operations employing socio-technical systems, intelligent systems, and organizational behavior. Since being at RAND, Hargrove has contributed in some of the following ways: assessment of military systems leveraging artificial intelligence; statistical and narrative analysis of readiness data; combat simulation in IWARS, JICM, OneSAF, AFSIM, and Unreal Engine; construction cost estimation; investigating tactical and counter sUAS concepts of operation; technical analysis of advanced sensor systems; and creation of military scenarios with operational analysis of performance metrics. He has given briefings on RAND work at the Interservice Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference; the Army Operational Research Symposium; and the Army Modeling Simulation Office Forum.
Before joining RAND, Hargrove served in the US Navy for eleven years. During that time, he completed strategic deterrent patrols onboard an OHIO-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine, served as a Department Head on two VIRGINIA-class fast-attack submarines, and taught nuclear power technology at the Modifications and Additions to a Reactor Facility prototype. During operations critical to national security, he was directly responsible for analyzing real-time intelligence, aggregating historical intelligence and technical reports, and formulating tactical options.
Selected Publications
Connable, Ben; McNerney, Michael J.; Marcellino, William.; Frank, Aaron.; Hargrove, Henry.; Posard, Marek.; Zimmerman, S. Rebecca.; Lander, Natasha.; Castillo, Jasen.; Sladden, James., Will to Fight: Defining, modeling, and simulating the will to fight of military units, RAND Corporation, 2018
Muharrem Mane, Anthony D. Rosello, Paul Emslie, Thomas Edward Goode, Henry Hargrove, and Tucker Reese, Developing Operationally Relevant Metrics for Measuring and Tracking Readiness in the U.S. Air Force, RAND Corporation, 2020
McIntosh, Molly F., Sasha Romanosky, Thomas Deen, Samantha E. DiNicola, Christopher Ferris, Jonathan Fujiwara, Priya Gandhi, Henry Hargrove, Kirsten M. Keller, Maria C. Lytell, Mace Moesner IV, Isabelle Nazha, Zhan Okuda-Lim, Nina Ryan, Karen Schwindt, and Amanda Wicker, Support to the DoD Cyber Workforce Zero-Based Review: Developing a Repeatable Process for Conducting ZBRs Within DoD, RAND Corporation (RR-A660-6), 2022