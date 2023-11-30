Overview
Aleksandr Esparza Hartunian is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He has a master of quantitative finance from Rutgers Business School and a B.S. in mathematics and finance from Rutgers University. Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a portfolio analyst at Funding Circle in Denver, where he forecasted the risk to its U.S. portfolio and assisted with recoveries and future strategy performance. He has also worked at a fintech boot camp in partnership with Columbia University and at Aegis Insurance Services, where he was a catastrophe modeling analyst. His research interests include international relations, diplomacy, economic cooperation, global security, intelligence, and energy and water resources.