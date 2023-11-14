Overview
Gabriel Hassler (he/him) is an associate statistician at the RAND Corporation. He is interested broadly in computational Bayesian statistics and developing flexible yet highly structured statistical models that are scalable to big data. He has applied his methodological work to study relationships between viral genetics and clinical outcomes in HIV/AIDS, the evolutionary dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 epidemic in North America, and the evolution of numerous other biological organisms over time. Gabriel received his B.A. in anthropology and biology at Washington University in St. Louis and his Ph.D. in biomathematics at UCLA.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Gabriel W Hassler, Max R. Tolkoff, William L. Allen, Lam Si Tung Ho, Philippe Lemey & Marc A. Suchard, "Inferring Phenotypic Trait Evolution on Large Trees With Many Incomplete Measurements," Journal of the American Statistical Association, 2022
Gabriel W. Hassler, Brigida Gallone, Leandro Aristide, William L. Allen, Max R. Tolkoff, Andrew J. Holbrook, Guy Baele, Philippe Lemey, Marc A. Suchard, "Principled, practical, flexible, fast: A new approach to phylogenetic factor analysis," Methods in Ecology and Evolution, 2022
Anderson F. Brito, Elizaveta Semenova, Gytis Dudas, Gabriel W. Hassler, et al., "Global disparities in SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance.," Nature Communications, 2022