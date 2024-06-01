Curt Havard is an information technology and cybersecurity professional at RAND working in the Information Systems group. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the Information Services department, coordinating numerous activities across the various functional areas, including Infrastructure Operations, Applications Delivery, Information Security, Safety & Security, Knowledge Management, Emerging Technology, Business & Process Management, and the Program and Project Management Office.
Havard is recognized as an expert in secure information platform engineering and operations with emphasis on the development of secure multi-level converged infrastructure environments. His background includes developing and managing cyber security governance across multiple technical platforms enabling an enterprise-wide strategic cyber defensive focus. Familiar with various regulatory requirements including the NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-171 series, Havard specializes in interpreting regulatory and governance requirements for mapping to infrastructure, technologies, and executive presentation in the pursuit of secure digital transformation.
Prior to joining RAND, Havard worked with other defense industrial base partners to deliver information technology and cyber security solutions. He has been responsible for the development of sensitive infrastructure platforms which included oversight, policy, and defensive operational procedures for cyber security protection as well as focus on strategic planning and tactical solutions delivery for sensitive cyber related infrastructure.
Education
BA in business/information technology, California Lutheran University