Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

J.D., University of Maryland School of Law; M.S. in aerospace engineering, Stanford University; B.S. in general engineering and Russian, United States Military Academy, West Point

Overview

Bruce J. Held is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Since coming to RAND, he has focused his research efforts on defense acquisition, industrial base, and research and development (R&D) policy.

Prior to joining RAND, Held worked in private industry as a market planner and as a systems engineer. He is a former Army officer, who, in addition to combat unit command and staff positions, spent seven years of his Army career conducting and managing R&D efforts.

Held received his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law, his M.S. in aerospace engineering from Stanford University, and his B.S. in general engineering and Russian from the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Maintaining Capabilities in the Army's Industrial Base
  • TSA Technology Roadmapping
  • Organizing the DoD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
  • Aligning Army Force Posture to Evolving Requirements

Selected Publications

McKay, Shawn, Gavin S. Hartnett, and Bruce Held, Airline Security Through Artificial Intelligence: How the Transportation Security Administration Can Use Machine Learning to Improve the Electronic Baggage Screening Program, RAND Corporation (PE-A731-1), 2022

Bruce Held et al., Understanding Why a Ground Combat Vehicle That Carries Nine Dismounts Is Important to the Army, RAND Corporation (RR-184), 2013

Held, Bruce, Thomas R. Edison, Jr., Shari Lawrence Pfleeger, Philip S. Anton, and John Clancy, Evaluation and Recommendations for Improvement of the Department of Defense Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program, RAND Corporation (DB-490-OSD), 2006

Peters, John E., Bruce Held, Michael V. Hynes, Brian Nichiporuk, Christopher Hanks, and Jordan R. Fischbach, A Methodology for Developing Army Acquisition Strategies for an Uncertain Future, RAND Corporation (MG-532-A), 2007

Hix, William M., Ellen M. Pint, John R. Bondanella, Bruce Held, Michael V. Hynes, David E. Johnson, Art Pregler, Mike Stollenwerk, and Jerry M. Sollinger, Rethinking Governance of the Army's Arsenals and Ammunition Plants, RAND Corporation (MR-1651-A), 2003

Christopher Pernin, et al., Lessons from the Army's Future Combat Systems Program, RAND Corporation (MG-1206), 2012

Publications