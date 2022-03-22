Bruce J. Held is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Since coming to RAND, he has focused his research efforts on defense acquisition, industrial base, and research and development (R&D) policy.
Prior to joining RAND, Held worked in private industry as a market planner and as a systems engineer. He is a former Army officer, who, in addition to combat unit command and staff positions, spent seven years of his Army career conducting and managing R&D efforts.
Held received his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law, his M.S. in aerospace engineering from Stanford University, and his B.S. in general engineering and Russian from the United States Military Academy, West Point.
Selected Publications
