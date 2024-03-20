Natalia Henriquez Sanchez

Natalia Henriquez Sanchez
Research Assistant
She/Her

Education

B.S. in physics, University of California-San Diego (UCSD); AS in physics & math, Los Angeles Valley College

Overview

Natalia Henriquez Sanchez is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her research interests lie in science and technology policy in relation to national security, systems engineering, operations research, and space policy. Her work at RAND has included projects concerning 5G, semiconductors, quantum technology, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force operations, and the commercial space sector. Henriquez Sanchez holds a B.S. in Physics from the University of California, San Diego. 

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Martin, Bradley, Laura H. Baldwin, Paul DeLuca, Natalia Henriquez Sanchez, Mark Hvizda, Colin D. Smith, and N. Peter Whitehead, Supply Chain Interdependence and Geopolitical Vulnerability: The Case of Taiwan and High-End Semiconductors, RAND Corporation (RR-A2354-1), 2023

Parker, Edward, Richard Silberglitt, Daniel Gonzales, Natalia Henriquez Sanchez, Justin W. Lee, Lindsay Rand, Jon Schmid, Peter Dortmans, and Christopher A. Eusebi, An Assessment of U.S.-Allied Nations' Industrial Bases in Quantum Technology, RAND Corporation (RR-A2055-1), 2023

Martin, Bradley, Michael Nixon, Natalia Henriquez Sanchez, and Colin D. Smith, Impact of Individual Augmentation Policy on Navy Reserve Force Readiness, RAND Corporation (RR-A1889-1), 2023

Timothy M. Bonds, Mary Lee, Nicholas A. O'Donoughue, Sally Ayuk, Thomas Hamilton, Natalia Henriquez Sanchez, Randall Steeb, Harnessing 5g-Era Innovations for Radically Improved Military Capabilities (DRR-A2125-1)

Languages

Spanish

Publications