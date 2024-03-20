Natalia Henriquez Sanchez is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her research interests lie in science and technology policy in relation to national security, systems engineering, operations research, and space policy. Her work at RAND has included projects concerning 5G, semiconductors, quantum technology, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force operations, and the commercial space sector. Henriquez Sanchez holds a B.S. in Physics from the University of California, San Diego.
Selected Publications
Martin, Bradley, Laura H. Baldwin, Paul DeLuca, Natalia Henriquez Sanchez, Mark Hvizda, Colin D. Smith, and N. Peter Whitehead, Supply Chain Interdependence and Geopolitical Vulnerability: The Case of Taiwan and High-End Semiconductors, RAND Corporation (RR-A2354-1), 2023
Parker, Edward, Richard Silberglitt, Daniel Gonzales, Natalia Henriquez Sanchez, Justin W. Lee, Lindsay Rand, Jon Schmid, Peter Dortmans, and Christopher A. Eusebi, An Assessment of U.S.-Allied Nations' Industrial Bases in Quantum Technology, RAND Corporation (RR-A2055-1), 2023
Martin, Bradley, Michael Nixon, Natalia Henriquez Sanchez, and Colin D. Smith, Impact of Individual Augmentation Policy on Navy Reserve Force Readiness, RAND Corporation (RR-A1889-1), 2023
Timothy M. Bonds, Mary Lee, Nicholas A. O'Donoughue, Sally Ayuk, Thomas Hamilton, Natalia Henriquez Sanchez, Randall Steeb, Harnessing 5g-Era Innovations for Radically Improved Military Capabilities (DRR-A2125-1)