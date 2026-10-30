Catrin Hepworth
Research Leader
She/her
Expertise
Catrin Hepworth is a research leader at RAND Europe in the Science and Emerging Technology (SET) team. Hepworth has extensive experience in research and evaluation consultancy, focusing on research and innovation policy and practice, international development and knowledge management. Hepworth works on research and innovation issues within the SET team.
Prior to joining RAND Europe, Hepworth was a senior consultant with Itad Ltd, working on a range of evaluations and studies for clients including the UK and other government clients, large philanthropies and foundations and multilateral organisations. This included large-scale evaluations of the UK government Global Challenges Research Fund and Newton Fund, and of the Wellcome Trust's international partnerships. Her knowledge management and organisational strategy work includes projects for Fondation Botnar, the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation and for the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data. Before working in research and evaluation, Hepworth also had a decade-long career in education, working as a teacher and education advisor.
Hepworth holds an M.A. in development studies from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, a P.G.C.E. in primary education from Goldsmiths College, University of London, and a B.A. in modern foreign languages from Durham University.
Education
M.A. in development studies, Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex; P.G.C.E. in primary education, Goldsmiths College, University of London; B.A. in Modern Foreign Languages (French and Russian), Durham University