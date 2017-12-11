Monica Hertzman is the communications lead for Pardee RAND Graduate School and a senior digital producer at RAND. She helps the school to craft and coordinate its outreach messages and digital products, including its website, newsletters, and social media. She also supports the school's recruitment and marketing efforts.
Hertzman has a master's degree in international relations from the Johns Hopkins University Nitze School of International Studies and a B.A. (magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa) in journalism, political science, and history from Southern Methodist University.
Honors & Awards
- RAND Silver Award (2023), Pardee RAND Graduate School
- RAND Silver Award (2020), Pardee RAND Graduate School