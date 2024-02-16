Overview
Rachel Hesketh is a senior analyst in the Home Affairs and Social Policy Team at RAND Europe, working on projects related to inequality and social exclusion, migration and employment. Her current projects include an evaluation of the Home Office’s Refugee Employability Programme, and work for the Youth Futures Foundation on youth employment.
Prior to joining RAND, Hesketh was a Research Fellow in the Policy Institute at King’s College London, with responsibility for leading the Institute’s ‘Communities and Opportunity’ workstream. Her work there crossed social policy areas, including several publications on public attitudes towards inequality and poverty, as well as work on migration and social cohesion, the cost-of-living crisis and gambling harms.
Hesketh has expertise in applying a range of research methods, including interviewing, focus groups and deliberation, survey design and literature review.
Hesketh also has strong first-hand understanding of the policymaking process, having previously been seconded to the Greater London Authority (GLA) to lead on the development of the Local Industrial Strategy for London. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Cambridge, and a master’s degree in development studies from the London School of Economics.