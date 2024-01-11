Overview
Ioli Howard (she/her) is an analyst in the science and emerging technology team at RAND Europe. She is interested in cross-sectoral research, with a particular focus on energy, environment and research policy. Before joining RAND, she completed her Ph.D. in sustainable chemistry at the University of Bath, developing new catalysts to create biodegradable plastics. Howard has worked at the Climate and Clean Air Coalition secretariat, hosted by the UN Environment Programme, researching science affairs and climate policy on air pollutant mitigation. Following this, she worked on clean energy research policy at DG Research and Innovation at the European Commission. Through these, she has gained a range of qualitative and quantitative research skills including interviews, literature reviews, workshops, data collection and processing.