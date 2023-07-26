Shreya S. Huilgol

Shreya Huilgol (she/her) is a research assistant at the RAND Corporation. Her research background primarily focuses on judgement and decision making, behavioral science, public health, and health services.
Prior to RAND, Huilgol was an ORISE fellow at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the CDC, she worked on a systems analysis to identify how public health systems globally support their workers and aided in completing a mixed methods evaluation for a public health workforce development training program in Iraq. At RAND, she’s had the opportunity to work on a variety of research topics, ranging from mental health and patient safety to national security and technology.
Her senior honors thesis at Wellesley College investigated how data visualizations affected medical decision making, and her dissertation at the University of Cambridge examined the effect of working memory load on semantic priming. Huilgol received her B.A. in cognitive and linguistic sciences from Wellesley College.
Languages
English; Spanish