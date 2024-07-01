Mike Januzik is vice president and chief financial officer of RAND. He oversees financial reporting and accounting, contracts, grants, procurement, billing, treasury, and risk management.
Prior to RAND, Januzik served as senior vice president and CFO at the Jewish Community Foundation of L.A., where he oversaw investment, accounting, donor relations, IT, and legal functions. He staffed the Investment, Finance, and Audit Committees of the Board of Trustees.
Januzik began his professional career with Pacific Telesis Group (subsequently AT&T), where he spent 12 years in investor relations, financial management, and business analysis. His tenure culminated as CFO of the company's Pacific Bell Information Services unit, a $65 million revenue subsidiary.
Subsequently, Januzik served five years as vice president and portfolio manager for QuantiLogic Asset Management Co., Inc., a SEC-registered investment adviser. He moved on to hold senior-level finance and administration positions in the information technology and telecommunications industries before shifting to the nonprofit sector at The California Endowment.
At The California Endowment, Januzik's responsibilities and accomplishments included: enhancing transparency, moving governance toward Sarbanes-Oxley Act standards, rebuilding investment and finance staffs, and assisting in development of the 140,000-square-foot Center for Healthy Communities.
Januzik serves on the Ventura County Community Foundation Board of Directors and is a member of their Audit and Investment Committees. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and earned his M.B.A. from the University of Southern California, and his B.A. in economics and political science from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Education
M.B.A. in finance and information systems, University of Southern California; B.A. in economics and political science, University of California, Los Angeles