Kate Hankyung Jun (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Her research interests include immigrant workforce issues, long-term care, health and health care for older immigrants, and policy impacts for people with Alzheimer’s disease. Her most recent work focuses on estimating the presence of immigrant workers in nursing homes and exploring the impact of immigrant staff on care levels. Prior to joining RAND, she was a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Southern California.
Education
Ph.D. in public policy and management, University of Southern California; M.P.A. in international finance and economic policy, Columbia University
Languages
Korean
Selected Work
- Hankyung Jun and David C Grabowski, "Nursing Home Staffing: Share Of Immigrant Certified Nursing Assistants Grew As US-Born Staff Numbers Fell, 2010–21," Health Affairs, 43(1), 2024
- Hankyung Jun and David C Grabowski, "Mental Health in Nursing Homes: The Role of Immigration in the Long-Term Care Workforce," Social Science and Medicine, 2024
- Hankyung Jun, Ying Liu, Emily Chen, Andrew Becker, Soeren Mattke, "State Department of Motor Vehicles clinician reporting mandates of dementia diagnoses: Evidence for risks and benefits," JAMA Network Open, 7(4), 2024
- Hankyung Jun, Soeren Mattke, Alice Chen, Emma Aguila, "The value of Medicare coverage on depressive symptoms among older immigrants," The Gerontologist, 64(2), 2023