Sarah Junghee Kang

Overview
Sarah Kang (she/her) is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. Her research interests encompass public health policy, national security, biosecurities, and bioterrorism.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she was a research fellow at Washington University in Saint Louis's Prevention Research Center, where she studied evidenced-based public health, obesity prevention policies across local public health departments in the United States, and diabetes and chronic disease control among local health departments in Missouri. She also worked as a policy intern with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, examining food redistribution efforts in the Los Angeles region. Her research interests are in bioterrorism policy, biosecurities, and public health considerations for national security.
Kang holds an M.P.H. in health policy analysis from Washington University in Saint Louis and a B.A. in molecular biology and biochemistry, as well as science in society, from Wesleyan University.