Yun Kang is an associate director of the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program in RAND's National Security Research Division, and a senior operations researcher at the RAND Corporation. He is currently part of a management team overseeing an annual $20M+ research program whose portfolio addresses how accelerating technological change will transform the military, identifying strategies to support modernization and cost-effective force employment, strengthening the defense industrial base, and improving acquisition policy and practice. As a researcher, he has led studies in the past 11+ years for the policymakers in the U.S. and abroad in the areas of emerging technology, Korean Peninsula security, defense planning, and supply chain management/logistics.
Prior to joining RAND, Yun held consulting positions in the private sector where he provided strategy and implementation for securing the supply chain as well as improving the operational efficiencies in multiple industries, including healthcare and consumer packaged goods. Yun also worked as a management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group in the Seoul, Korea office. Yun completed his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Languages
Korean