Ajay Karpur

Senior Research Software Engineer

Education

BSE in electrical engineering, Arizona State University

Overview

Ajay Karpur is a senior research software engineer at RAND, working with the Meselson Center, which is dedicated to reducing risks from biological threats and emerging technologies. The center combines in-depth policy research with state-of-the-art technical research to provide policymakers with the information and expertise needed to prevent, prepare for, and mitigate large-scale catastrophes, such as pandemics.

Before joining RAND, he was on the Biosecurity and Pandemic Preparedness team at Open Philanthropy. Previously, he worked on projects related to machine learning, healthcare, and life sciences at AWS and at Grand Challenge, Amazon's moonshot lab. Prior to that, he was Co-founder and CTO at Somatic Labs, a company developing wearable devices for customers ranging from NASA to Fortune 500 companies. He has also conducted research in neural microsystems and human-computer interfaces.

Karpur's work has earned awards from NASA iTech and Defense TechConnect and has been featured in the BBC, MIT Technology Review, and IEEE Spectrum.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Nava Whiteford, Andrew Heron, Leonard McCline, Ales Flidr, Jacob Swett, Ajay Karpur, Towards ubiquitous metagenomic sequencing: a technology roadmap, Convergent Research, 2023

Nevo, Sella, Dan Lahav, Ajay Karpur, Jeff Alstott, and Jason Matheny, Securing Artificial Intelligence Model Weights: Interim Report, RAND Corporation (WR-A2849-1), 2023

Publications

    Securing Artificial Intelligence Model Weights: Interim Report

    If artificial intelligence systems rapidly become more capable, achieving sufficient security will require investments well beyond what the default trajectory appears to be. This report suggests steps that can be taken now to avoid future problems.

    Oct 31, 2023