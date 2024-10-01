Min Jung Kim is a Ph.D. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. Afte receiving her B.S. in business administration from Georgetown University, she worked in marketing and management before shifting to education. Motivated to address systemic disparities, she founded an English language program in Seoul, where she served as director for nearly a decade, bridging the gap between educational policies and societal needs.
She then pursued an M.Ed. in education policy, developing research and data analysis skills through various projects. Through the Penn GSE Education Policy Practicum, she used difference-in-difference analysis to study the impact of removing the GRE requirement on applicant diversity, enhancing her proficiency in R coding and statistical methods. She also worked as a research assistant on a randomized controlled trial (RCT) at the University of Pennsylvania, examining the effects of doubling Pell Grants at community colleges. Her role involved managing complex datasets, harmonizing data with Stata, designing surveys in Qualtrics, and conducting interviews.
Education
M.Ed. in education policy, University of Pennsylvania; B.S. in business administration, Georgetown Univeristy