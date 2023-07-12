Modeling America's Racial Wealth Disparities: Mathematical Models Help Chart Pathways for Closing Racial Wealth Gaps
This commentary discusses how simulation models can help chart pathways for closing racial wealth gaps in the United States.
Jonathan Lamb is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has a B.Sc. in human-centered design and systems thinking from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and M.Phil in policy analysis from Pardee RAND with a focus in economic and environmental policy.
His work at RAND applies computational social science, complexity theory, and decision making under deep uncertainty to a range of policy issues including strategic power competition and national defense, systemic risk, sustainable agriculture, decarbonization, technology adoption, and racial inequality. Within RAND, he has helped explore emerging applications of agent-based modeling, digital gaming, and participatory design studios to navigate wicked problems and explore long term future scenarios. He has also been a teaching assistant for Pardee RAND's core courses in social sciences and modeling complex systems. His research interests include the emergence and evolution of behavior and culture, and bridging economic theory with ethnographic, ecological, and computational approaches to study societal change. His dissertation explores sustainable urbanization from an inclusive wealth and ecosystem services perspective.
Driven by a fascination with how human systems develop, before Lamb came to RAND he worked as a game designer, led a team of designers and developers at digital agency The Nerdery, and was part of an internal strategy team at Deloitte where he helped research and develop recommendations for new business models across the firm.
M.Phil in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; B.Sc. in visualization, Minneapolis College of Art and Design