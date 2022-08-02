Rachel Landis

Associate Policy Researcher

Education

Ph.D. in public policy & public administration, George Washington University; M.P.P. in health policy, Johns Hopkins University; B.A. in mathematical economics, University of Kentucky

Overview

Rachel K. Landis is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Her research interests include substance use and dependence, maternal and child health, health equity, women’s health, and health and well-being of military servicemembers and veterans and their families.

She received her Ph.D. in public policy and public administration with a concentration in health services research from the George Washington University Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration, her M.P.P. from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and her B.A. in mathematical economics from the University of Kentucky.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Landis RK, Stein BD, Dick AW, Griffin BA, Saloner BK, Terplan M, Faherty LJ, "Trends and Disparities in Perinatal Opioid Use Disorder Treatment in Medicaid, 2007-2012," Medical Care Research and Review, 2023

Landis RK, Stein BD, Griffin BA, Saloner BK, Terplan M, Faherty LJ, "Disparities in Perinatal and Emergency Care Receipt Among Women with Perinatal Opioid Use Disorder in Medicaid, 2007 to 2012," Journal of Addiction Medicine, 17(6), 2023

Landis RK, Opper I, Saloner B, Gordon AJ, Leslie DL, Sorbero M, Stein BD, "Buprenorphine Treatment Episode Duration, Dosage and Concurrent Prescribing of Benzodiazepines and Opioid Analgesics: The Effects of Medicaid Prior Authorization Policies," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2022

Landis RK, Fischer SH, Acosta J, Faherty LJ, "Trends in 2-1-1 Calls During Public Health Emergencies, Overall and by Gender: Hurricane Irma and COVID-19 in Broward County, Florida," Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, 2023

Harris SJ, Landis RK, Li W, Stein BD, Saloner B, "Utilization of Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Among West Virginia Medicaid Enrollees Following Medicaid Coverage of Methadone," Substance Use and Addiction Journal, 45(1), 2024

Landis RK, Levin JS, Saloner B, Gordon AJ, Dick AW, Sherry TB, Leslie DL, Sorbero M, Stein BD, "Sociodemographic Differences in Quality of Treatment to Medicaid Enrollees Receiving Buprenorphine," Substance Abuse, 43(1), 2022

Stein BD, Landis RK, Sheng F, Saloner B, Gordon AJ, Sorbero M, Dick AW, "Buprenorphine Treatment Episodes During the First Year of COVID: A Retrospective Examination of Treatment Initiation and Retention," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 38(3), 2023

Commentary

  • A concerned young woman looks at a pregnancy test, photo by VioletaStoimenova/Getty Images
    Pregnancy

    How Policies That Punish Pregnant Women Backfire

    There is overwhelming evidence and consensus from the medical and public health communities that supportive approaches are what help pregnant women with substance use disorders. Unfortunately, the overturning of Roe v. Wade has opened the door for more policies that police and punish women rather than these solutions that can save lives.

    Aug 2, 2022

    Santa Monica Daily Press

Publications