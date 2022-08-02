Rachel Landis

Selected Publications
Landis RK, Stein BD, Dick AW, Griffin BA, Saloner BK, Terplan M, Faherty LJ, "Trends and Disparities in Perinatal Opioid Use Disorder Treatment in Medicaid, 2007-2012," Medical Care Research and Review, 2023
Landis RK, Stein BD, Griffin BA, Saloner BK, Terplan M, Faherty LJ, "Disparities in Perinatal and Emergency Care Receipt Among Women with Perinatal Opioid Use Disorder in Medicaid, 2007 to 2012," Journal of Addiction Medicine, 17(6), 2023
Landis RK, Opper I, Saloner B, Gordon AJ, Leslie DL, Sorbero M, Stein BD, "Buprenorphine Treatment Episode Duration, Dosage and Concurrent Prescribing of Benzodiazepines and Opioid Analgesics: The Effects of Medicaid Prior Authorization Policies," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2022
Landis RK, Fischer SH, Acosta J, Faherty LJ, "Trends in 2-1-1 Calls During Public Health Emergencies, Overall and by Gender: Hurricane Irma and COVID-19 in Broward County, Florida," Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, 2023
Harris SJ, Landis RK, Li W, Stein BD, Saloner B, "Utilization of Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Among West Virginia Medicaid Enrollees Following Medicaid Coverage of Methadone," Substance Use and Addiction Journal, 45(1), 2024
Landis RK, Levin JS, Saloner B, Gordon AJ, Dick AW, Sherry TB, Leslie DL, Sorbero M, Stein BD, "Sociodemographic Differences in Quality of Treatment to Medicaid Enrollees Receiving Buprenorphine," Substance Abuse, 43(1), 2022
Stein BD, Landis RK, Sheng F, Saloner B, Gordon AJ, Sorbero M, Dick AW, "Buprenorphine Treatment Episodes During the First Year of COVID: A Retrospective Examination of Treatment Initiation and Retention," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 38(3), 2023