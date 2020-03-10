Eric V. Larson

Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Ph.D. and M.Phil. in policy analysis, RAND Graduate School; A.B. in political science, University of Michigan

Eric V. Larson is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Larson has government and research experience in national security and defense analysis and strategic planning; public opinion on security and other policy issues; terrorist, extremist, and conspiracy movements; influence operations; political communication and mass and social media research; social and behavioral science applications to policy analysis; and policy forecasting. Larson has a Ph.D. and M.Phil in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an A.B. in political science from the University of Michigan. Prior to joining RAND, he worked at the Executive Office of the President, the National Security Council Staff, and the Institute for Defense Analyses.

  • U.S. Army North in the Hurricane Maria Response
  • Force Planning Scenarios, 1945-2016
  • Defense Planning in a Time of Conflict
  • Leveraging Technology to Enhance the Effectiveness of Army Recruiting by Connecting with America's Youth
  • Considerations for Integrating Women Into Closed Occupations in the U.S. Special Operations Forces

Interviews: ABC; Chicago Tribune; China Jiangsu TV; Christian Science Monitor; Financial Times; The Guardian; Los Angeles Times; NBC; New York Times; Newsday; Reuters; Salon; Taiwan Central News Agency; Wall Street Journal; Washington Post; Yazhou Zhoukan (China)

