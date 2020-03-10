Report
U.S. Army North in the Hurricane Maria Response
This report addresses questions from U.S. Army North about the assistance it provided to civilian disaster-response operations in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 1997.
Mar 10, 2020
Eric V. Larson is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Larson has government and research experience in national security and defense analysis and strategic planning; public opinion on security and other policy issues; terrorist, extremist, and conspiracy movements; influence operations; political communication and mass and social media research; social and behavioral science applications to policy analysis; and policy forecasting. Larson has a Ph.D. and M.Phil in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an A.B. in political science from the University of Michigan. Prior to joining RAND, he worked at the Executive Office of the President, the National Security Council Staff, and the Institute for Defense Analyses.
Interviews: ABC; Chicago Tribune; China Jiangsu TV; Christian Science Monitor; Financial Times; The Guardian; Los Angeles Times; NBC; New York Times; Newsday; Reuters; Salon; Taiwan Central News Agency; Wall Street Journal; Washington Post; Yazhou Zhoukan (China)