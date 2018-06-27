Jason Lee

Jason Lee

Policy Researcher

  • LinkedIn Profile

Expertise

Jason Lee is a policy researcher at the RAND who has 15 years of experience working in education, including time spent as a program evaluator for the state of Tennessee, as well as a researcher for both the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association and the American Institutes for Research. He has experience leading and conducting mixed methods evaluations of education programs and policies, especially those related to postsecondary finance where he predominantly uses administrative data and quasi-experimental research designs to bring evidence to bear on policy decisions. His work has been published in a number of peer-reviewed outlets, including the Journal of Human Resources, Educational Evaluation & Policy Analysis, and The Journal of Higher Education, and he has managed projects funded by Arnold Ventures, The Joyce Foundation, the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Institute of Education Sciences.

Education

B.S. in secondary education, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania; M.A. in higher education, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Ph.D. in higher education, University of Georgia

Selected Work

  • Odle, T.K., Lee, J.C., Gentile, S., "Do promise programs reduce student loans? Evidence from the Tennessee Promise. ," The Journal of Higher Education, 92(6), 2021
  • Lee, J.C., Dell, M., González Canché, M.S., Monday, A., & Klafehn, A., "The hidden costs of corroboration: Estimating the effects of financial aid verification on college enrollment. ," Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, 43(2), 2021
  • Boatman, A., Hurwitz, M., Lee, J.C., Smith, J., "The impacts of prior learning assessments on college completion and financial outcomes.," Journal of Human Resources, 55(4), 2020
  • Lee, J.C., Ciarimboli, E.B., Rubin, P.G., González Canché, M.S., "Borrowing smarter or borrowing more? Investigating the effects of a natural experiment in federal loan policy. ," The Journal of Higher Education, 91(4), 2020
  • Tandberg, D.A., Lee, J.C., Lacy, T.A., Park, T.J., & Hu, S., "State higher education policy innovativeness.," Higher education: Handbook of theory and research., 37, 2022
  • Cummings, K., Laderman, S., Lee, J.C., Tandberg, D.A., Weeden, D.D. , Investigating the impacts of state higher education appropriations and financial aid., State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, 2021
  • Toutkoushian, R.K., & Lee, J.C., "Revisiting economies of scope and scale in higher education," Higher education: Handbook of theory and research., 33, 2018
  • Lee, J.C., Moreland, A., Bird, K., Castleman, B.L., Tennessee Reconnect: An early look at an Adult Promise program, Nudge4, 2019

Authored by Jason Lee

  • Content Type
  • Topic

    Most relevant topics

  • Region

    Most relevant regions

  • Date
    to
1 Result