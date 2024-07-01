Jun Lee is a political scientist at RAND. His research interests include Northeast Asian (including Russia & Central Asia) security and foreign policy issues, strategic studies, intelligence policy, and U.S. alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
Lee previously served as an intelligence officer at the CIA covering diverse national security issues. He also spent time as a visiting research fellow at Hitotsubashi University (Tokyo, Japan) and Sejong Institute (Seoul, South Korea) conducting research on Indo-Pacific security issues such as the national security strategies and defense policies of Japan and South Korea within the context of the U.S.-China strategic competition.
Lee holds a Ph.D. in East Asian Studies (security & geopolitics) from the University of Cambridge, where he was a Gates Cambridge Scholar (https://www.gatescambridge.org/biography/18412/). He received his M.A. in Asian Studies and a Graduate Certificate in Russian & Central Asian Studies from Georgetown University; and his B.A. in international relations from the University of Southern California. He has professional proficiency or higher in 6 languages.
Education
Ph.D. in East Asian Studies (security & geopolitics), University of Cambridge; M.A. in Asian Studies (security & politics), Georgetown University; B.A. in international relations, University of Southern California