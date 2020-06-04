Elaine Leigh

Overview
Elaine W. Leigh (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Her research broadly examines policies and practices that address inequities in postsecondary and workforce transitions for historically excluded students. Recent areas of inquiry include understanding workforce partnerships with community colleges, career preparation and work-based learning experiences of undergraduates, local implementation of cross-sector, cradle-to-career education collaborations, and analyzing the implementation and impacts of “free college” policies. She employs a range of quantitative and qualitative methods in her work, which has been published in Educational Researcher, Research in Higher Education, Equity & Excellence in Education, AERA Open, Education Policy Analysis Archives, and the Journal of Diversity in Higher Education, among other outlets.
Leigh’s work in education is heavily influenced by her commitments and experiences advancing educational equity in K-12 and postsecondary settings and through her identities as an Asian American biracial woman. Prior to RAND, Leigh was a postdoctoral fellow with Strada Education Network's research team, contributing to survey projects on learners' perceptions of their postsecondary and career preparation experiences and helping shape a $4 million community college and employer partnership grant and research initiative. She has 13 years of experience developing programming for youth and young adults from underserved and minoritized backgrounds, including as a former middle school science teacher, college access nonprofit manager, higher education professional, and board member for human services and education nonprofits in Philadelphia.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Torpey-Saboe, N., Leigh, E.W., & Clayton, D. , The power of work-based learning, Strada Education Network, 2022
Leigh, E.W., Understanding undergraduates’ career preparation experiences., Strada Education Network, 2021
Perna, L.W., Wright-Kim, J., & Leigh, E.W., "Will college promise programs improve or reduce equity? Understanding the contextual conditions that influence program implementation," Education Policy Analysis Archives, 29(26), 2021
Leigh, E.W., & González Canché, M.S, "The College Promise in communities: Do place-based scholarships affect residential mobility patterns?" Research in Higher Education, 62(3), 2021
Leigh, E.W., Pak, K., & Phuong, J. , "Defining ourselves: Exploring our leader and activist identities as Asian American women doctoral students," Journal of Diversity in Higher Education, 14(2), 2021
Perna, L.W., Wright-Kim, J., & Leigh, E.W., "Are college promise programs an effective use of resources? Understanding implications of program design and resource investments for equity and efficiency. ," AERA Open, 6(4), 2020
Perna, L.W., & Leigh, E.W., "Understanding the promise: A typology of state and local promise programs," Educational Researcher, 47(3), 2018
Perna, L.W., Leigh, E.W., & Carroll, S., "“Free college:” A new and improved state approach to increasing educational attainment?" American Behavioral Scientist, 61(14), 2018
Honors & Awards
- Honorable Mention - Outstanding Dissertation Award, American Educational Research Association - Division L (Educational Policy & Politics)