Overview
Adrian Luna is a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. He has an M.S. and a B.S in economics from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he conducted research in financial economics and the relative viability of emerging electronic currencies. He aims to be a generalist at RAND with a focus on economic and cost structures. His research interests include healthcare affordability, health care market competition, veterans care, military workforce retention, and defense acquisition efficiency.