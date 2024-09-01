Jacob MacGregor
M.Phil. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Expertise
Jacob MacGregor is an M.Phil. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy research fellow at RAND. He has a B.A. in economics and government from Cornell University, where he played tight end on the sprint football team and tutored with Teach for America.
At Cornell, MacGregor held several research positions across disciplines. In the Technology Policy Lab, he tracked the international effects of geopolitical tensions, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the Behavioral Economics and Decision Research lab, he oversaw participant studies examining multi-attributive value judgments and analyzed the results. MacGregor also served as editor-in-chief of the Cornell Undergraduate Economic Review, leading the journal through publication.
MacGregor is proficient in quantitative and qualitative analytical methods. His research interests include law, defense, education policy, and behavioral economics.
Education
B.A. in economics, government, Cornell University