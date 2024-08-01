Jocelyn Maciol is the director of operations for RAND Arroyo Center. She is responsible for overseeing and implementing Arroyo's internal financial and operations activities, implementing policies and procedures to better support Army Research Division researchers and managers, and overseeing the operations staff. She assists Arroyo's management team with operations processes necessary for successful award and execution of research across the division's FFRDC portfolio.
Maciol has nearly 20 years of experience in the defense and government sectors. Prior to joining RAND, she served as a finance manager at Southern California Edison leading finance activities, including budgeting, forecasting, and variance analysis. Before that she worked at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, Maryland.
Education
M.S. in mechanical engineering, University of Illinois; M.B.A. in business administration, University of Maryland; B.S. in materials science, University of Florida