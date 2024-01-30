Gwen Mazzotta is a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, where her work has focused on space escalation, defense acquisition (including rapid acquisition, environmental considerations, and commercial derivative aircraft), and commercial human space flight. Mazzotta completed her graduate studies in International Science and Technology Policy, with a focus in Space Policy, at The George Washington University, where her graduate capstone project looked at the future of U.S.-China engagement in civil space. Mazzotta also has a B.S. in Commercial Space Operations from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Prior to joining RAND, Mazzotta worked with SAIC as a program analyst supporting the FAA's Office of NextGen where she facilitated portfolio management of programs in the Commercial Space and Traffic Flow Management Portfolios. She also previously interned as an Analyst at BryceTech, working on space cybersecurity and space tourism research projects and Bryce's Start-up Space report for 2019. Immediately following her undergraduate studies, Mazzotta interned at the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna, Austria where she served as the point of contact for delegates to the Committee On the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) and its two subcommittees, generated Conference Room Papers and Working Papers for in-session use, and supported the Working Group on the Long-Term Sustainability of Outer Space Activities in its work on the draft guidelines.
Mazzotta's additional research interests include women, peace, and security, addressing disparities in her hometown of Pittsburgh, remote sensing applications for humanitarian impacts, emerging technologies and their impacts on society, and sustainability.