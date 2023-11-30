Claudia L. McCowan

Overview
Claudia McCowan (she/her) is director of operations for RAND Health Care and associate director of Research Financial Operations, overseeing the financial planning and support activities for RAND's three social and economic policy units (Heath Care; Social and Economic Well-Being, and Education and Labor) at the RAND Corporation. Prior to her current appointment, McCowan oversaw financial planning and management for RAND's Research Support Operations departments, comprising the information services, facilities services, library, and security and safety departments. In that role she managed RAND's capital asset portfolio as well as over $75 million in overhead and service center spending annually. McCowan has a background in process improvement and project management (she has held a PMP certification through the Project Management Institute), as well as financial planning and analysis. Prior to joining RAND, McCowan held a number of positions in the publishing industry, including a brief editorial role with the American College of Healthcare Executives.
McCowan received her M.B.A. from the Keller Graduate School of Management.