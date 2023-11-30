Greg McKelvey, Jr.

Overview
Greg McKelvey is a senior physician policy researcher at RAND. His government service includes time at the White House as Assistant Director for Biosecurity at the Office of Science and Technology Policy as well as a tour in the United States Digital Service as product manager for the Federal COVID-19 response leading a portfolio including biosurveillance, data platforms, inference, and strategic decision support. In addition to government service he has worked across academic, clinical, and technology startup settings. McKelvey obtained his doctorate studying medicine at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine, and his MPH from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. His published research covers applied machine learning, biosecurity, metascience, pandemic response and technology strategy.