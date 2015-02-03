Robin Meili (she/her) is a senior advisor to the vice president, Global and Emerging Risks; and a senior management systems scientist at the RAND Corporation. Her prior position was the director of International Programs and associate director, International, globalizing RAND's research portfolio, managing RAND's international centers—Asia, Middle East, Global Risk and Security, and Russia and Eurasia, and overseeing RAND's international offices. Her research is both domestic and international, primarily in the Middle East. She participated in the reform of the Qatar health care system and managed an extensive portfolio supporting social and economic development priorities for the Kurdistan Regional Government—Iraq. Her work in health focused on the impact of technology in care delivery and decision support, assessing the organization and financing of health and behavioral health systems, and organ transplantation.
Meili joined RAND in 1999 serving as the director of business development for RAND Health for nine years and the director of product development and licensing for RAND for ten years where she was responsible for facilitating the commercialization of RAND's intellectual property. Prior to RAND, Meili spent 2 years in international banking and 18 years in health care administration, including public-sector health system management and policy development, hospital administration, outpatient disease-specific care, and managed care health insurance. Meili received her M.B.A. in finance from New York University's Stern School of Business.
Selected Publications
