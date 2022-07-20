Peter Mendel (he/his) is a senior sociologist at RAND and a member of the Pardee RAND Graduate School faculty. He specializes in organizational dynamics, improvement, and global and comparative institutions, particularly related to health care systems.
Mendel has led or co-led evaluations ranging from federal investments in health services and primary care research and national partnerships to promote patient safety, to local community-based networks to improve the delivery and coordination of health and related services. Other specific areas of research include stakeholder engagement and participatory research methods, inter-organizational networks for health care delivery and policy, and innovations in health care delivery such as collaborative care models and patient-centered medical homes.
He has also co-authored books on the sustainability of quality improvement in leading medical centers in the U.S. and Europe and on broad-scale institutional changes in health care and their effects on medical delivery organizations in the San Francisco Bay area over a half century. Mendel received his Ph.D. in sociology from Stanford University.
Selected Publications
