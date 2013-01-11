Kata Mihaly is a senior economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research is focused on evaluations of education programs using rigorous methods, including randomized control trials, regression discontinuity, propensity score matching methods, and other quasi-experimental evaluation designs. She is particularly interested in the topic of teacher quality and the impact of programs designed to support teachers.
Mihaly has worked on developing statistical methods for combining multiple measures of teaching for the Measures of Effective Teaching (MET) project, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She recently led a four-year randomized control trial study under RELSW examining the impact of providing a feedback checklist for principals to use with teachers following formal observations on teacher observation scores and student achievement. She is currently a principal investigator on an study to evaluate the impact and implementation of a toolkit under REL West and a study evaluating the impact of Teach For All on school community and student education outcomes in Nigeria.
Kata Mihaly has been invited to provide technical assistance on the issue of teacher and preparation program evaluation by a number of districts and states. She was certified in WWC standards (version 4.1) in December 2020. She earned her Ph.D. and M.S. in economics from Duke University.
Recent Projects
- Teacher Effectiveness Labeling Impacts on Student and Teacher Outcomes
- Leading Educators Program Impacts
- Impacts of a Detailed Checklist on Formative Feedback to Teachers
Selected Publications
Kata Mihaly and Michael Podgursky, "Teacher Pensions: An Overview," Educational Researcher, 7(51), 2022
Jeremy Burke, Julian Jamison, Dean Karlan, Kata Mihaly, Jonathan Zinman, "Credit Building or Credit Crumbling? A Credit Builder Loan's Effects on Consumer Behavior and Market Efficiency in the United States," The Review of Financial Studies, 2022
Mihaly, Kata, Isaac M. Opper, and Lucas Greer, The Impact and Implementation of the Chicago Collaborative Teacher Professional Development Program, RAND Corporation (RR-A2047-1), 2022
Sy Doan, Jonathan Schweig and Kata Mihaly , "The Consistency of Composite Ratings of Teacher Effectiveness: Evidence from New Mexico," American Educational Research Journal, 56(6), 2019
Kata Mihaly, Heather L. Schwartz, Isaac M. Opper, Geoffrey Grimm, Luis Rodriguez, and Louis T. Mariano , Impacts of a checklist on the feedback principals provide to teachers after observations, Regional Educational Laboratory Southwest, 2017
Cory Koedel, Kata Mihaly, and Jonah E. Rockoff, "Value-Added Modeling: A Review," Economics of Education Review, 47(1), 2015
Languages
Hungarian