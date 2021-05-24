Selected Publications
Cohen, Nekoul, Evans, Gulrez, Muggy, "How Networks of Medicare Beneficiary Inpatient Transfers Affect The Odds of Hospital-wide Clostridioides difficile Clusters," Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, , 2020 (forthcoming)
Cohen, Gulrez, Muggy, "When Is An Outbreak An Outbreak? Using Literature And Discharge Data To Define C. difficile Infection Outbreaks," Journal of Hospital Infection, 2020 (forthcoming)
Luke Muggy, Jessica Heier Stamm, "Decentralized Beneficiary Behavior in Humanitarian Supply Chains: Models, Performance Bounds, and Coordination Mechanisms," Annals of Operations Research, 284, 2020
Luke Muggy, Jessica Heier Stamm, "Dynamic, Robust Models to Quantify the Impact of Decentralization in Post-Disaster Health Care Facility Location Decisions," Annals of Operations Research , 284(1), 2017
Luke Muggy, Jessica Heier Stamm, "Game Theory Applications in Humanitarian Operations: A Review," Journal of Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management, 4(1), 2014
Luke Muggy, Todd Easton, "Generating Class Schedules within a Complex Modular Environment with Application to Secondary Schools," Journal of Scheduling, 18(4), 2015
Muggy, L., Eloundou Nekoul, T., Griswold, M., McKenna, Smart, R., Hunt, P., "Accounting for Socio- economic Context in Quantifying the Attractive and Repellent Influence of Built Environment on Firearms Violence in Multiple Cities," Journal of Quantitative Criminology, 2022