Alexandra Ntazinda (Huttinger) is an environmental health scientist and a public health practitioner whose dissertation focuses on equity in policy responses to cliamte change. As a Ph.D. candidate at Pardee RAND Graduate School and assistant policy researcher at RAND, she contributes to research spanning energy transitions, climate adaptation, disaster recovery, sustainable development, evidence-based public health policy and program evaluation. Her work has been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and presented at international conferences. She contributes regularly to journal peer review, participates as a panelist at conferences, and facilitates discussions at workshops and other forums.
Prior to joining RAND, she worked in international development and global health with a focus on East Africa. She has worked with the Center for Global Safe WASH at Emory University, the Earth Institute at Columbia University, and as an independent consultant.
Selected Publications
Huttinger, A., Brunson, L., Kayigamba, F., Ciza, P., Mfura, L., Moe, C.L. Dreibelbis, R., "Small Water Enterprise in Rural Rwanda: Business Development and Year-One Performance Evaluation of Nine Water Kiosks at Health Care Facilities," International Journal of Experimental Research and Public Health, 2017
Huttinger, A., Dreibelbis, R., Kayigamba, F., Ngabo, F., Merryweather, B., Mfura, L., Cardon, A., Moe, CL., "Water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure and quality in rural healthcare facilities in Rwanda," BMC Health Services Research, 2017
Levy, K., Klein, M., Sarnat, S.E., Panwhar, S., Huttinger, A., Tolbert, P., Moe, C., "Refined assessment of associations between drinking water residence time and emergency department visits for gastrointestinal illness in metro Atlanta, Georgia," Journal of Water and Health, 2016
Huttinger, A., Dreibelbis, R., Roha, K., Mfura, L., Kayigamba, F., Ngabo, F., Moe, C., "Evaluation of Membrane Ultrafiltration and Residual Chlorination as a Decentralized Water Treatment Strategy for Ten Rural Healthcare Facilities in Rwanda," International Journal of Experimental Research and Public Health, 2015