Selected Publications
Ober A.J., Osilla, K.C., Klein, D., Friedmann P.D., Burgette, L., Leamon, I., Mazer M.W., Messineo G., Collier, S., Korouri, S., Watkins K.E., Ishak, W., Nuckols T., Danovitch I., "Pilot randomized controlled trial of a hospital-based substance use treatment and recovery team (START) to improve initiation of medication for alcohol or opioid use disorder and linkage to follow-up care," Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment, 150, 2023
1.Ober, A.J., Dopp, A.R., Clingan, S.E., Curtis, M.E., Lin, C., Calhoun, S., Larkins, S., Black, M., Hanano, M., Osterhage, K. P., Baldwin, L. M., Saxon, A. J., Hichborn, E. G., Marsch, L. A., Mooney, L. J., & Hser, Y. I., "Stakeholder perspectives on a telemedicine referral and coordination model to expand medication treatment for opioid use disorder in rural primary care clinics. ," Journal of substance use and addiction treatment, 156, 2024
Ober A.J., Murray-Krezan C., Page K., Friedmann P.D., Chan Osilla K., Ryzewicz S., Huerta S., Mazer M.W., Leamon I., Messineo G., Watkins K.E., Nuckols T., Danovitch I., " The Substance Use Treatment and Recovery Team (START) study: protocol for a multi-site randomized controlled trial evaluating an intervention to improve initiation of medication and linkage to post-discharge care for hospitalized patients with opioid use," Addiction Science and Clinical Practice, 17(1), 2022
Ober, A. J., Hunter, S. B., McCullough, C. M., Leamon, I., McCreary, M., Beas, I., . . . Watkins, K. E., "Opioid Use Disorder Among Clients of Community Mental Health Clinics: Prevalence, Characteristics, and Treatment Willingness," Psychiatric Services, 2021
Ober A.J., Watkins K.E., McCullough, C.M., Setodji, C.M., Osilla, K, & Hunter, S.B, "Patient predictors of substance use disorder treatment initiation in primary care. ," Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 2018
Katherine E. Watkins, Allison J. Ober, Karen Lamp, Mimi Lind, Keith Heinzerling, Karen C. Osilla, Sarah B.Hunter, Harold A. Pincus, "Implementing the chronic care model for opioid and alcohol use disorders in primary care," Community Health Partnerships: Research, Education, and Action., 2017
Katherine E. Watkins, Allison J. Ober, Karen Lamp, Mimi Lind, Claude M. Setodji, Karen C. Osilla, Sarah B.Hunter, Colleen M. McCullough, Kirsten Becker, Praise O. Iyiewuare, Allison Diamant, Keith Heinzerling, Harold A. Pincus, "Collaborative care for opioid and alcohol use disorders in primary care: The SUMMIT randomized clinical trial," JAMA Internal Medicine, 8(4), 2017
Allison J. Ober, Katherine E. Watkins, Sarah B. Hunter, Karen Lamp, Mimi Lind, Claude M. Setodji., "An Organizational Readiness Intervention and Randomized Controlled Trial to Test Strategies for Implementing Substance Use Disorder Treatment into Primary Care: SUMMIT Study Protocol," Implementation Science, 10, 2015