Allison J. Ober
Senior Behavioral Science Researcher
Ph.D. in social welfare, University of California Los Angeles; M.S.W. in social work, Catholic University of America; B.A. in psychology, University of Vermont

Allison J. Ober is a senior behavioral science researcher at RAND.  She has extensive expertise in implementation science and intervention research, and over twenty years of experience conducting substance use disorder and HIV prevention research with underserved populations. Ober currently serves as principal investigator of several projects examining strategies for integrating evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders into primary care, hospital, and mental health settings.  She also is principal investigator of a study using a Positive Deviance framework to uncover best practices of high-performing health care clinics in South Africa that retain a majority of patients in HIV treatment.  Her current research interests include increasing access to and retention in substance use disorder and HIV treatment and innovative methods for improving quality of care, including telemedicine.

Ober received her B.A. in psychology from the University of Vermont, her M.S.W. in social work from Catholic University of America, and her doctorate from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Department of Social Welfare, School of Public Affairs.

Ober A.J., Osilla, K.C., Klein, D., Friedmann P.D., Burgette, L., Leamon, I., Mazer M.W., Messineo G., Collier, S., Korouri, S., Watkins K.E., Ishak, W., Nuckols T., Danovitch I., "Pilot randomized controlled trial of a hospital-based substance use treatment and recovery team (START) to improve initiation of medication for alcohol or opioid use disorder and linkage to follow-up care," Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment, 150, 2023

1.Ober, A.J., Dopp, A.R., Clingan, S.E., Curtis, M.E., Lin, C., Calhoun, S., Larkins, S., Black, M., Hanano, M., Osterhage, K. P., Baldwin, L. M., Saxon, A. J., Hichborn, E. G., Marsch, L. A., Mooney, L. J., & Hser, Y. I., "Stakeholder perspectives on a telemedicine referral and coordination model to expand medication treatment for opioid use disorder in rural primary care clinics. ," Journal of substance use and addiction treatment, 156, 2024

Ober A.J., Murray-Krezan C., Page K., Friedmann P.D., Chan Osilla K., Ryzewicz S., Huerta S., Mazer M.W., Leamon I., Messineo G., Watkins K.E., Nuckols T., Danovitch I., " The Substance Use Treatment and Recovery Team (START) study: protocol for a multi-site randomized controlled trial evaluating an intervention to improve initiation of medication and linkage to post-discharge care for hospitalized patients with opioid use," Addiction Science and Clinical Practice, 17(1), 2022

Ober, A. J., Hunter, S. B., McCullough, C. M., Leamon, I., McCreary, M., Beas, I., . . . Watkins, K. E., "Opioid Use Disorder Among Clients of Community Mental Health Clinics: Prevalence, Characteristics, and Treatment Willingness," Psychiatric Services, 2021

Ober A.J., Watkins K.E., McCullough, C.M., Setodji, C.M., Osilla, K, & Hunter, S.B, "Patient predictors of substance use disorder treatment initiation in primary care. ," Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 2018

Katherine E. Watkins, Allison J. Ober, Karen Lamp, Mimi Lind, Keith Heinzerling, Karen C. Osilla, Sarah B.Hunter, Harold A. Pincus, "Implementing the chronic care model for opioid and alcohol use disorders in primary care," Community Health Partnerships: Research, Education, and Action., 2017

Katherine E. Watkins, Allison J. Ober, Karen Lamp, Mimi Lind, Claude M. Setodji, Karen C. Osilla, Sarah B.Hunter, Colleen M. McCullough, Kirsten Becker, Praise O. Iyiewuare, Allison Diamant, Keith Heinzerling, Harold A. Pincus, "Collaborative care for opioid and alcohol use disorders in primary care: The SUMMIT randomized clinical trial," JAMA Internal Medicine, 8(4), 2017

Allison J. Ober, Katherine E. Watkins, Sarah B. Hunter, Karen Lamp, Mimi Lind, Claude M. Setodji., "An Organizational Readiness Intervention and Randomized Controlled Trial to Test Strategies for Implementing Substance Use Disorder Treatment into Primary Care: SUMMIT Study Protocol," Implementation Science, 10, 2015

