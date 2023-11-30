Overview
Katie O'Brien is an analyst focusing on science and emerging technology at RAND Europe; she specialises in quantitative data analysis and data visualisation in R. O'Brien is in the final stages of her Ph.D., with her research focusing on analysis of population surveillance datasets in rural South Africa in the context of sleep and HIV infection.
She has a multidisciplinary academic background, holding a B.Sc. in medical microbiology and an M.Sc. in cognitive neuroscience. She has worked on research projects in both academic and clinical research contexts, including private clinical research and hospital-based research settings. She also has global connections, having worked on international collaborative research projects, including management of a study at an inpatient rehabilitation facility in the USA. She has written and published several academic articles, including a scoping systematic review and a theoretical literature review, and has regularly presented research at conferences worldwide.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Redman KN, O'Brien KE, Ruiz FS, Rae DE, Gómez-Olivé FX, von Schantz M, Scheuermaier K, "Delayed circadian rhythms in older Africans living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)," Journal of Pineal Research, 2022
O’Brien K, Gomez-Olivé XF, Rae D, Riddell N, Scheuermaier K, von Schantz M, "Sleep Disturbances in HIV Infection and their Biological Basis," Sleep Medicine Reviews, 101571, 2022
Querstret D, O’Brien K, Skene DJ, Maben J, "Improving fatigue risk management in healthcare: A systematic scoping review of sleep-related/ fatigue-management interventions for nurses and midwives," International Journal of Nursing Studies , 106, 2020