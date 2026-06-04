Brittney Ojewumi is a legislative analyst at RAND, specializing in science and technology policy. Prior to joining RAND, she worked as a senior legislative analyst at Bloomberg Government, where she covered technology, defense, trade, and foreign affairs. She has also served as a legislative aide and regional representative in the U.S. Senate, as well as a congressional and policy fellow at the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. In that role, she supported congressional outreach efforts and conducted research on pharmaceutical supply chains.
Ojewumi holds an M.A. in law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a B.A. in Japanese language and culture from Georgetown University.
Education
M.A. in law & diplomacy, Tufts University; B.A. in Japanese, Georgetown University