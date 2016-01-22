Adeyemi Okunogbe is a health policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. His research focuses on investigating effective and efficient ways of improving the health of vulnerable populations and spans various health domains including maternal and child health, health financing, human resources for health, sexual and reproductive health, care coordination, neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), m-Health and global health security both in the United States and internationally. His research uses a variety of methodologies including econometric analysis, cost-benefit analysis, and mixed method approaches.
Prior to joining RAND, he worked as a health systems strengthening specialist/health economist at RTI International, where he provided technical and research leadership in health economics, health financing, health systems strengthening to various global health projects in LMICs. He has also worked as a general physician in Nigeria, and as a research consultant at the World Bank and the World Health Organization. His work has been published in peer-reviewed journals including BMJ Global Health, Journal of General Internal Medicine, Tobacco Control and featured in media and commentaries such as Politico, RAND Blog, World Bank’s Result Based Financing (RBF) Health Blog and RTI Insight Blog.
He earned his Ph.D. in public policy analysis from Pardee RAND Graduate School, an M.S. in international health policy and management from Brandeis University and holds a medical degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria.
Selected Publications
