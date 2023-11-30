Overview
Shona Olalere is a Ph.D. student in the Community-Partnered Policy and Action stream at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. She has an M.Sc. in policy analysis and global governance from the University of the West of Scotland, an M.A. in international relations from Cyprus International University, and a B.A. in history and international studies from Bowen University, as well as certificates in public policy, policy analysis, and global diplomacy.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she co-founded the Centre for the Digitisation of African Languages. She was also the technical analyst for a working group supporting Nigeria’s recently approved Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021–2025). She has worked as a senior analyst on the Public Health & Data Partnerships and Strategy team at Helium Health, policy lead at the consulting firm StateCraft Inc, and a senior adviser at ElectHER.
Her research interests include governance, global development, impact evaluation, inclusive policymaking, policy and program implementation, international relations, the public sector, e-governance, and digital health.