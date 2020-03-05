Jennifer L. Parker

Jennifer Parker (she/her) is an associate survey director at RAND. In her 15+ years of data collection experience, she has overseen multiple modes of data collection, including school-based and distance data collection over various sites. She has also worked on various projects involving Community Based Participatory Research, partnering with various community organizations to ensure that research projects are mutually beneficial to both science and the community. Jennifer has expertise in projects focused on hard to reach populations such as low-income newlyweds and urban Native American youth. She is English-Spanish bilingual and has extensive experience in best practices involved in translation of survey and field materials. Parker has planned and coordinated various data collection efforts across topics such as predicting marital longevity in low-income couples, testing the effectiveness of various Motivational Interviewing based interventions to encourage healthy behaviors in middle school youth and urban Native adolescent populations, and testing the ability of a screener created by NIAAA to predict high-risk alcohol-related behavior in teens.
Recent Projects
- Traditions and Connections for Urban Native Americans
- Delivering Church-Based Interventions to Reduce Stigma and Mental Health Treatment Disparities among Latinos
- Native American Youth, Sleep, Health and Wellness
- Nicotine and Cannabis Vaping Co-use in Young Adults
- Life Course Perspective on Alcohol and Drug Use
Languages
Spanish